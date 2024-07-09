Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain players celebrate reaching the Euro 2024 final, after beating France. AFP
Spain reach Euro 2024 final after comeback win over France
Football

Spain reach Euro 2024 final after comeback win over France

Awaiting Spain in Sunday's final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin will be the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and the Netherlands in Dortmund

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 23:26

Spain have reached the final of Euro 2024 after a hard-fought 2-1 win over France in Munich on Tuesday night.

Luis de la Fuente's side went a goal down in the ninth minute when Randal Kolo Muani converted Kylian Mbappé's cross from the left with a well-placed header.

However, Spain's young team were not knocked by the early setback. Indeed, it was the youngest player on the pitch, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who produced a moment of magic to level the scores in the 21st minute.

Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal.
Lamine Yamal celebrates his goal. SUR

The Barcelona winger, having drifted inside from the right onto his left foot, unleashed a wonder strike from distance in off the far post to leave Mike Maignan in the France goal with no chance.

Just four minutes later, La Roja turned the game completely on its head when Dani Olmo, in for the injured Pedri, jinked his way into the penalty area before firing past Maignan from a closing angle, despite the best efforts of Jules Kounde to clear off the line.

Despite over an hour still to play and the experience in the French team, the expected onslaught from Didier Deschamps' men didn't materialise.

Mbappé had a good opportunity to score late on, but fluffed his lines, firing the ball high into the crowd.

Awaiting Spain in Sunday's final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin (kick-off 9pm) will be the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between England and the Netherlands in Dortmund (also at 9pm).

