Spain pull off improbable Davis Cup comeback against Denmark to reach Final 8

Spain produced a historic recovery at Puente Romano in Marbella on Sunday, overturning a 0-2 deficit in a Davis Cup tie for the first time in 47 attempts. The hosts secured all three points on the final day against Denmark to seal qualification for the knockout stage in Bologna from 18 to 23 November.

Spain’s hopes looked slim after Jaume Munar lost the opening singles to Elmer Moller on the previous day, and Pedro Martínez and Munar were beaten in doubles by August Holmgren and Johannes Ingildsen. The team had never come back from such a position in their 227 Davis Cup ties to date.

The turning point arrived in Sunday’s doubles. Martínez and Munar recovered from a 1-6 first set to win 6-4, 6-3, sparking belief in the home crowd.

From there, Martínez took on Holger Rune, ranked 11th in the world, in what proved the most decisive rubber. Martínez delivered what many called the performance of his career, beating Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in three hours and 16 minutes.

Decider

With the tie level, Pablo Carreño stepped onto court for the decisive singles against Moller. The experienced Gijón-born player showed composure under pressure, winning 6-2, 6-3 to complete the turnaround at 7.23pm.

Zoom Carreño after winning the decider. Reuters

Spain now advance to Bologna where they will join Italy, France, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Germany and Czech Republic.

The line-up for Spain’s squad remains uncertain, with the possibility that wolrd number one Carlos Alcaraz, Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich or doubles expert Marcel Granollers could return, though the Marbella heroes may also be retained.

This victory marks the end of three years of Davis Cup finals held in Malaga and sends Spain forward on the back of one of their most remarkable team performances in recent memory.