Spain to face host nation France in the Olympic football final Barcelona's Fermín was instrumental in his side's comeback semi-final win over Morocco on Monday

Carlos Nieto Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 14:20

Spain's men's football team have secured a spot in the Olympic final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Morocco on Monday in which Barcelona midfielder Fermín López was instrumental, scoring the equaliser and assisting the winning goal.

The match, held at the Vélodrome in Marseille, saw Spain trailing after a penalty by Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi in the 35th minute.

Spain equalised in the 66th minute with Fermín capitalising on a defensive error; the decisive goal came in the 85th minute, with Juanlu converting a pass from Fermín.

The atmosphere was intense with 60,000 predominantly Moroccan supporters. Despite the pressure, Spain maintained composure and seized control in the second half.

Spain's victory means a guaranteed medal, their first since Tokyo 2021 where they won silver.

The final will take place on Friday at the Parc des Princes against host nation France, who defeated Egypt 3-1 in extra time in their semi-final.