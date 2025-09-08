Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pedri celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game. Erdem Sahin (EFE)
Football

Spain crush Turkey as Mikel Merino's hat-trick lights up World Cup qualifier

Luis de la Fuente’s side delivered a dominant 6-0 win in Konya with Pedri also starring with a brace

Óscar Bellot

Madrid

Monday, 8 September 2025, 07:46

Spain took a major step towards the 2026 World Cup with a resounding 6-0 victory over Turkey in Konya on Sunday night, maintaining their unbeaten start to qualification.

Pedri opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a strike from the edge of the box before Mikel Merino doubled the lead midway through the first half, finishing off a flowing move involving Marc Cucurella, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Arsenal midfielder then added his second just before the interval, making it 3-0 at half time, just as Nico Williams was forced off with a muscle injury.

After the restart, Spain kept pressing. Williams's replacement, Ferran Torres, struck in the 53rd minute, followed quickly by Merino’s third, which made him the first Spanish midfielder to score a hat-trick since Isco against Argentina in 2018.

Pedri capped the performance with his second goal just after the hour mark.

Turkey, managed by Vincenzo Montella, struggled to respond despite a lively crowd of 42,000 at the Konya Buyuksehir Arena.

The result leaves Spain top of Group E, with upcoming home fixtures against Georgia and Bulgaria in October offering the chance to secure early qualification.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Façade of new Palacio de la Tinta luxury hotel in Malaga revealed
  2. 2 Money for nothing
  3. 3 Companies sought for Costa del Sol cycle path contract
  4. 4 From corporate America to the heart of Malaga
  5. 5 Official opening of new Ricardo Soriano health centre is still delayed
  6. 6 Giorgio Armani: haute-couture for Ronda's Pedro Romero fair
  7. 7 The polyester gospel
  8. 8 Guaro to light up during its multicultural festival
  9. 9 Protest at closure of El Calvario emergency department in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Back to school with the latest trends according to TikTok

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain crush Turkey as Mikel Merino's hat-trick lights up World Cup qualifier

Spain crush Turkey as Mikel Merino&#039;s hat-trick lights up World Cup qualifier