Sonia Bermúdez AFP
Women's football

Sonia Bermúdez replaces Montse Tomé as Spain women's head coach

Bermúdez, a two-time European champion with the under-19s and most recently in charge of the under-23s, will be assisted by Iraia Iturregi

Ignacio Tylko

MADRID.

Friday, 15 August 2025, 13:04

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Monday that Sonia Bermúdez will take over as head coach of the women's national team, replacing Montse Tomé.

Bermúdez, a two-time European champion with the under-19s and most recently in charge of the under-23s, will be assisted by Iraia Iturregi.

Tomé, appointed in 2023, won the Nations League but failed to meet expectations at major tournaments, including the recently concluded Euro 2025, where Spain lost to England in the final on penalties.

