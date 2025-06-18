Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Real Madrid's Garuba fouls Unicaja's Balcerowski. Marilú Báez
Basketball

Season concludes with title dream finally over for Unicaja CB

The Malaga basketball team bowed out of the Liga Endesa play-offs after a thrilling semi-final clash with Real Madrid

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 16:19

Unicaja CB ended their historic basketball season with a valiant display against Real Madrid on Tuesday night but were ultimately eliminated from the Liga Endesa play-offs after an 86-79 home defeat.

Having forced a fourth game in their semi-final clash with a win on Sunday, the Malaga club dominated large stretches of the game at the Martín Carpena arena and looked the better side for much of the night as they chased the league championship crown.

Ibon Navarro’s men had matched the visitors in intensity and execution, with Dzanan Musa and Mario Hezonja among Madrid’s few consistent threats during the opening stages.

Comeback

Dylan Osetkowski was outstanding from the perimeter with a perfect first half, and Unicaja led 43-33 before Madrid began to claw their way back, winning the second quarter to make it 43-39 at half time.

Despite Unicaja's lead, nerves and missed chances proved costly and the momentum shifted firmly towards the visitors.

Ultimately, Walter Tavares, limited early by fouls, proved decisive in the final quarter as his dominance in the paint tipped the balance and Madrid held firm in the closing minutes.

Despite a premature end to the season, Unicaja exit with their heads held high after a memorable campaign, having already won the FIBA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

