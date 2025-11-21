Season concludes with contrasting fortunes for Malaga's top golfers

SUR Malaga Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:58 Share

The 2025 LPGA season has ended - and it's a mixed bag for the province's local stars.

Azahara Muñoz, from San Pedro de Alcántara in Marbella, missed the cut at The Annika and ends the year 105th in the Race to CME Globe, forcing her to compete in the LPGA Qualifying Tournament to retain her card.

Meanwhile, Julia López, from Benahavís, had a standout debut, finishing 68th overall with 15 cuts made and a top-10. She narrowly missed qualifying for the CME Group Tour Championship.

In men's golf, Manilva-based Ángel Ayora finished 20th in the Race to Dubai, missing a PGA Tour card but securing a spot in next year's Open Championship.