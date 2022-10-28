Sarah Almagro wins adaptive surfing championship in northern Spain The Marbella surfer has been a quadruple amputee since she was 18, when she suffered from meningitis and had to go through 25 operations

Marbella surfer Sarah Almagro won the Prone 2 category at the first edition of the Zarautz International Adaptive Surfing Pro Championship last Sunday.

Almagro travelled to northern Spain with her team, made up of Javi Donoso, a coach from the Dreisog Surf Club, and Alejandro Almagro, her younger brother and strategist, to take part in the championship.

Almagro has been a quadruple amputee since she was 18, when she suffered from meningitis and had to go through 25 operations.

The weather played an important role in how the event played out. The conditions were constantly changing, with the first days being clearer and with smaller waves that eventually morphed into rain and more optimal conditions to complete the championship.

The event was organised by adapted surfer Alvin Bayona and his foundation, Zarautz town hall, the Guipuzcoa Surfing Federation, FederArte and chef Karlos Arguiñano.

The championship was supported by the Swell and Sound Festival 2022, bringing together professionals and lovers of the competition and surf culture. It was attended by over 45 surfers from Spain, France and Portugal.