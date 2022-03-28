Gil wins the first The One Race to Marbella test Other golfers Joe Kasza, Carlos Salas and Patricia Zimmerman also take first place in their respective categories

Salvador Gil took home the top prize and became the First Category (made up of golfers with the lowest handicap, 4.4 or under) champion this weekend in the Marbella Golf Cup, celebrated at the Santa Clara golf club, which was the first test of the third edition of The One Race to Marbella tournament.

Joe Kasza finished first in the second category (handicap between 4.5 and 11.4), finishing ahead of Sergio Orovio in second place, while in the third category (11.5 to 18.4), Carlos Salas and José Luis Moreno placed first and second, respectively. On the women's side of the tournament, Patricia Zimmerman took home first place and became the female champion ahead of Agnieszka Bednarczyk.

The strong wind and rain threatened to cancel the tournament, but in the end gave the players the chance to play on the popular circuit known as The One Race to Marbella. The tournament combines three tests as well as a Master Final to determine the best golfers in Marbella.

So far, there have been 1,700 participants, of which 130 will eventually face one another for a place in the Master Final. The next test is due to take place on 18 June, at the Aloha golf club in Nueva Andalucia.