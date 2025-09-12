¡Viva España!

Share

It's out of character for fans of the Spain national team to declare "We are going to win the World Cup." This week, the trend in the run-up to a major tournament has been bucked as the team hammered Turkey and Bulgaria in the qualifying openers. There is a national belief that they will take the ultimate title again next summer.

Even when Luis de la Fuente's young side followed up the 2023 Nations League success by being crowned the champions of Europe last summer, there wasn't the same reaction as there has been to this week's successes.

It's finally dawning on supporters that they are in the middle of a period like the one when they conquered the world and Europe from 2008 until 2012.

It's a balanced team with a blend of talents, options in every position, and some incredible individuals.

I don't get a vote in the Ballon d'Or, but if I did, it would go to Lamine Yamal. For me, he's the best player in the world by a mile right now. He's a sensational solo talent; yet he's also just one component in a footballing machine.

The side is so good that the reigning World Player of the year can't get into the starting XI; Rodri is having to be patient as Martin Zubimendi is playing in his role in the team.

The fact that no player is a certainty is what gives Spain the edge. Unai Simón skippers the side as goalkeeper, yet many would claim that Arsenal's David Raya or Joan García of Barcelona deserve the gloves.

In defence, Barça's outstanding Pau Cubarsí is currently behind Dean Huijsen and Robin Le Normand. Pedri is probably the only untouchable on current form. He is bossing the Barcelona side - and replicating this form for Spain.

Mikel Merino is appreciated at Arsenal but adored by Spain. In a hybrid striking role he scored against Bulgaria and a hattrick against Turkey.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams are two examples of footballers who take their club form to another level when they play for the national team.

Coach de la Fuente has decided against starting a recognised number nine, such as Ferran Torres or Alvaro Morata just for the sake of it.

There are shades of 2012 when Spain won the Euros with a similar outlook. Three midfielders: David Silva, Andrés Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas formed the strike force with Fernando Torres in reserve.

In some countries like Brazil, England, Germany or Argentina, they head to the World Cup finals demanding their team win the tournament. Spain has never shown that trait, until now.

It is difficult to disagree with the optimism and belief in a side that plays with a disciplined freedom. The emphasis is on the team, yet they boast the finest of individuals. ¡Viva España!