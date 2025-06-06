Money to burn

Compartir

The summer activity at Spain's two giant football clubs couldn't be more contrasting. While Real Madrid are undergoing a complete refurbishment, Barcelona's executives are looking down the back of the sofa for loose change.

For months, the football gossip sites have been full of rumours that Marcus Rashford would love to join Barcelona - and how he'd be willing to take a pay cut to join his dream club.

Bad news for the disgruntled Manchester United man, there's as much chance of me signing for Barça.

Firstly, Rashford isn't quite good enough for the Catalan giant; they have better players in his position. Secondly, they can't afford the transfer fee. His brother Dwaine has done well to get his meeting with Barca's Director of football, Deco, posted all over the internet.

Deco's comments were telling: "When I speak with the agents of the players, everyone wants to come. We have been focusing on renewing contracts, after that, we'll discuss players to come."

In other words, thanks but no thanks. The focus is on securing the futures of the stars they already have on the books: Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are about to commit long-term; Frenkie de Jong and Jules Koundé are in negotiations; youngsters Marc Casado and Marc Bernal will renew.

Remember Barcelona have mortgaged off their future income. There is a danger that UEFA may deduct points and/or force them to play with a restricted squad in future seasons as a punishment. The organisation still has multi-million-euro debt.

Conversely, it's full-steam-ahead in the capital. Real Madrid was confirmed as the richest club in the world, the first with a $1billion income according to Forbes.

In a nutshell, Barcelona will be allowed a salary-spend of 204million euros compared to Real Madrid's 727m.

After a fruitless season, they are replanting. They have bid farewell to coach Carlo Ancelotti as well as long-serving stars Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez - there is no room for sentiment in business.

Trent Alexander-Arnold signed once the season finished - and a premium of £10,000,000 was paid to Liverpool to allow him to sign in time for the upcoming Club World Cup.

He's joined by the young central defender Dean Huijsen. As others considered a bid for the 20-year-old Bournemouth star, Real swooped.

Next up should be the Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras. He played for the club's youth teams before Manchester United tempted him to England as a teenager. Typically, United didn't trust young talent, despite the Spaniard being voted 'Under 23 player-of-the-year'- and he was sold to Benfica.

He was one of the stars of the title winning team and, at the age of 22, has come of age. His 38-million-euro buy-out clause looks to be an absolute bargain in the modern market - he will strengthen the problematic left-back spot.

Another former Real Madrid youth player, Nico Paz is also a possible returnee; the 20-year-old has developed in Italy at Como and he's very much on the radar.

The football may be on hold but the sports pages will be bristling with activity at Spain's "Big Two".