A bizarre signing

Marcus Rashford going to Barcelona must be one of the most bizarre football deals in recent years.

It's undisputed that Rashford has been a top-class footballer; at his best, he would be considered an excellent signing for the Spanish champions.

The problem is that peak Rashford was some time ago. He tried to rebuild his reputation on-loan at Aston Villa after being frozen out at Manchester United. There were glimpses of his old self, but he only started four Premier League matches; he hasn't played 90 minutes in the top league in 2025. Villa politely declined the chance to sign him for £40m.

His representatives - led by his brother - have played a blinder to find him a home in Catalonia.

I thought the stories of Barça's interest were just hype created by his agents. His reported €300,000 per week wages appeared to be well out-of-reach for a club counting every penny.

To be blunt, they are investing in a back-up player. Rashford will be well behind Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the pecking order. Ferran Torres should also be ahead of him.

It's an almighty task for the Englishman. It's widely regarded that he's gone off the rails since his peak a couple of years ago. Gareth Southgate was diplomatic when Rashford appeared courtside at an NBA match in New York when he declared himself unfit to play for England: "We haven't often had him [...] When you haven't had him, that is different to it being a loss."

Ruben Anorim was less diplomatic. He declared that his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach stood a better chance of getting picked for Manchester United. Luckily Barça don't need any more goalkeepers, but they do need attacking back-up.

Rashford's history is impressive: over 400 games for Manchester United; 67 caps for England. But his recent history is the opposite: although he displayed his talents in flashes at Villa, he didn't complete a full Premier League game and missed the last four matches.

His "people" have been in overdrive to reverse the image of a footballer who has gone for the MTV look: globetrotting in designer gear. His latest post shows him working bare-chested in the gym, sweating for England.

He'll need to be in immaculate physical shape and mentally strong to make his mark at Barcelona. He'll also need patience. Rashford will get game time; Lewandowski rarely completes a game so there's one opening. Lamine Yamal is always in danger of being overplayed, so Rashford is a perfect alternative. Raphinha also needs to be used more sparingly, so there's another opportunity.

The one thing nobody seems to be able to explain is how Barça can afford him. Remember the struggle they had last season to register new signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor? Rashford's arrival appears to spring the same issue.

They need to convince La Liga that they are financially fit before Rashford is given the opportunity to prove that he is physically and mentally fit.