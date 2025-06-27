Compartir

It is the most romantic football story: a club that almost ceased to exist, with a homegrown star leading them back from the brink and then leading the ultimate stadium sing-along.

Real Oviedo had been out of the consciousness of most people since relegation from La Liga back in 2001. The only time they made the newspapers was when it was noted they'd fallen to the fourth-tier, its players were striking, the club had gone bust, or the owner was being hunted by Interpol.

A dark quarter of a century ended with the city's most famous footballer, belting out the most recognisable tune from Asturias' most famous musician.

In the absence of pop star Ramón Melendi, Santi Cazorla grabbed the microphone and led the communal rendition of the club's modern hymn - Volveremos:

"I cut myself and my blood is coming out blue;.

Since the day my father took me to Carlos Tartiere;

We'll return to the first division..."

When it was written, it was stretching fiction. In June 2025, it became fact.

Cazorla, now aged 40, had returned to the club who let him go when he was 16. Playing for the minimum wage (he isn't allowed to play for free), he led the singing after leading the team back to the top-flight. He came on in the play-off semi-final to score with a classic free kick, and he took a decisive penalty in the final against Mirandés.

This is a man who suffered what should have been a career-ending injury at Arsenal. His then-manager, Arsene Wenger, said it was the worst injury he'd ever seen. Miraculously, after 12 operations, he continued his career and promotion with his hometown club is up there with all his achievements.

As he was finding fame with Villarreal, Malaga, Arsenal and twice winning the Euros with Spain, his native club was spiralling.

After relegation in 2001, they sunk - almost into oblivion. At one point, they were playing regional football on municipal pitches. The players had been forced to strike after unpaid wages and the electricity was cut off.

The Asturian community wouldn't let the club die. In fact, it went well beyond the local community. Respected English journalist Sid Lowe led a campaign which resulted in 36,000 fans from 86 countries buying shares in the club.

Now it is a truly international concern with Mexican owners. Real Oviedo is part of Grupo Pachuca, a sister club to the Latin American outfit.

The stadium has been modernised; the organisation has a vision; the city is behind the players; and they are back in the big league.

It's a superb modern mix: the hipsters helped save the team; serious investors are involved; and there is momentum.

Cazorla could bow out, but he participated in 35 games in the promotion campaign, so he's set to be the poorest-paid player in La Liga. I'm sure Melendi will take centre stage for the first home game, relieving Cazorla of the microphone.

All this in the club's centenary year; you couldn't write it. Oh, I just did!