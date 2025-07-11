The 'long-gone' Galactico summers

Compartir

Long gone are the days of the "Galáctico" summers when Real Madrid and Barcelona were vying in the transfer market for the world's costliest players.

In 2025, it's all about balancing the books when thrashing out deals - for incomings and outgoings

As Real Madrid jet back from the Club World Cup, reality is about to set in. At Barcelona, there are many mysteries to be solved, and Atlético Madrid are manoeuvring.

It was an early summer revolution at Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as leader; they moved swiftly to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen for a combined €60m. The defensive recruits breathed new life into a tired team. It also allowed Alonso to refresh tactics and team shape. All looked well in the world until the pair were unavailable for the semi-final against an unforgiving Paris Saint Germain. Suddenly, it looked like last season's tired show again. There won't be a lot of wiggle room for Alonso as he prepares for the forthcoming campaign.

Over in Barcelona, it's the usual summer mad house. The only investment has been a goalkeeper. Joan Garcia joined for €25m from Espanyol. Fine in principle. The problem is they also renewed last season's emergency stopgap stopper Wojciech Szczesny for two more years. The club's long-term number one Marc-André ter Stegen is still contracted until 2028.

Clearly the hope is that ter Stegen will fetch a fee and allow some wiggle room on the payroll. The German is well within his rights to dig his heels in and honour his contract. It's a similar situation to Frenkie De Jong a couple of seasons ago. The Dutchman stayed put, restricting Barça's ability to wheel and deal.

The summer headlines were all about Nico Williams signing from Athletic Bilbao. A reported €50m buyout clause in his contract would have proved to be a very good deal. The problem was that the €50m had to be paid in one-go, rather than instalments. Barcelona didn't appear to have that much cash knocking around.

Williams and his advisors became wary that if he did sign, he would be wrapped in political red tape like Dani Olmo the previous summer. He decided to extend his contract in Bilbao for a further eight years and increase his buyout clause. Any deal is left in limbo.

Atlético Madrid have invested wisely by signing Álex Baena for €42m from Villarreal. A Spain international, only 23 years old, he'd improve most teams. Baena could also be joined by Johnny Cardoso now he's finished his international duty with the USA. It appears that he prefers Atléti to Tottenham who had an option on his signing.

There is always a premium when players are sold to the Premier League. Martín Zubimendi eventually moved to England. After teasing Liverpool last summer, he's tied himself to Arsenal for €70m. The other expensive move was Thierno Barry from Villarreal to Everton for €30m. Slightly inflated, but a decent deal for all concerned.

Elsewhere in La Liga, very little money will change hands.