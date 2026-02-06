The blue-rinse brigade

Share

Looking to appoint a new manager for your stricken football club? It's becoming clear that you can't beat experience. The trend in recent years has been for owners to recruit an enthusiastic young coach, complete with PowerPoint presentations, who brings enthusiasm, ideas, and a willingness to work to the orders of the owners.

The truth is the fact that it's the (relatively) old-timers who are delivering, especially in La Liga. Look at the top of the table! Barcelona's Hansi Flick is just short of his 61st birthday, followed Atlético's Diego Simeone, 55, Villarreal's Marcelino, 60, and the granddaddy of them all, Manuel Pellegrini, 72, at Real Betis. Real Sociedad's marked improvement was inspired by appointing Pellegrino Matarazzo who is 48.

Management is partly about philosophy, which is why Xabi Alonso was appointed at Real Madrid and Rubén Amorim was anointed at Manchester United. The more important requirement is experience, which why the wise men mentioned above are at the top of the profession.

Alonso and Amorim made their names by winning titles in Germany and Portugal. The players at Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Club bought into their philosophy. They are both currently unemployed because they didn't have an alternative way of thinking; they will both be wiser and better managers in their next appointment.

In England, Mikel Arteta is a fortunate young manager. Arsenal have stuck with him despite a lack of silverware. He was still settling in when they won his only major trophy, the FA Cup in 2020. He's ridden the waves of criticism and it looks like he will be rewarded this season. He's a a much smarter coach now than when he was chosen six years ago. But other managers haven't been given the time to impose themselves and develop their philosophy.

With time comes wisdom. Luis Enrique utilised all his experience when taking over the poisonous chalice at PS. He had a long-term plan that he executed over time; it has been a French revolution but a slow one.

Arne Slot was new to English football but had progressed through three jobs in the Netherlands. Experience taught him not to overly-impose himself on a team that was developed in the philosophy of Jurgen Klopp. His reward was the Premier League title. Owners don't like appointing experienced managers as they are less likely to be "yes men". They want someone thankful for the job who will dance to their tune.

The perfect example is Real Madrid's interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa. He's almost a mouthpiece for the club's president. He isn't going to say anything that upsets the puppeteer. Yet he was taught a lesson by one of the masters of manipulation last week when Jose Mourinho, 63, proved there's still life in another one of the blue-rinse brigade.

Of course, there are excellent young managers. Claudio Giráldez , 37, at Celta and Iñigo Pérez, 38, of Rayo Vallecano are making names for themselves. Both are getting good grades and can afford to fail the odd examination. That is when they will learn about themselves and tweak their style.

In conclusion, yes a bright young coach always looks good in the photos, but it's the fellas who have been around the block who tend to have the durability.