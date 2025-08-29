Share

The managers of Real Madrid and Barcelona are using the less-demanding early season calendar to show just who is the boss at the major Spanish clubs.

Vinícius Júnior, Robert Lewandowski plus new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford are among several La Liga superstars who have been asked to sit on the sidelines as Xabi Alonso and Hansi Flick make significant statements.

In the modern game, especially at the big two, the manager has little say in who is signed and sold. They are given the ingredients and instructed to make a banquet.

Players are recruited and handed to the coach to form a football team.

Alexander-Arnold and Rashford are perfect examples. The opportunity to sign Trent on a free transfer was too good to ignore for Real Madrid. Long-time right back Dani Carvajal is in the autumn days of his career and there needed to be a succession plan. When Carvajal was injured last season, it underlined the need for a replacement.

The problem for Alexander-Arnold is the fact that Carvajal has bounced back as good as he ever was. When he replaced the Englishman in the opener against Osasuna, he tightened up the Madrid defence. It earned him a start against Osasuna meaning the new signing had to settle for a sub spot.

His compatriot Rashford did start his first league game against Levante, but was taught a harsh lesson about the demands at FC Barcelona. He was replaced at half-time as his coach needed to make decisive changes to pull back a two-goal deficit.

It's a tough initiation for Alexander-Arnold and Rashford and a warning that they must earn their places. Reputation alone isn't enough to secure a place in the starting elevens of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Vinícius Júnior and Lewandowski have earned superstar status over the years - but both were reminded that their places aren't guaranteed. The Brazilian was left out of the starting eleven for the trip to Oviedo. His place went to Rodrygo - another statement from coach Alonso that he picks the team, not the club directors.

When Viní Júnior was introduced, he scored a late goal and unleashed his delight in front of the opposing fans; maybe it was a release of his subconscious feelings towards his new manager.

Lewandowski will have sympathy; he's also been left on the sidelines. Officially, he's recovering from a hamstring injury - but it could be telling that he used his social media outlets to show his incredible physique in the week of his 37th birthday and declared "'I'm proud to be 37, but I'm convinced that I can still achieve my goals and help my teammates."

For now, he's been asked to help his teammates as a substitute. His replacement, Ferran Torres, grasped the opportunity with both feet by scoring in the opening two matches.

It's said that competition is healthy; Real Madrid and Barcelona are in great shape with two wins in the opening two matches. The superstars have a battle on their hands to secure a permanent place in the winning teams.