La Liga: entertainingly unpredictable

Share

La Liga is back! Let the madness begin. Although, truthfully, the madness has not had a summer vacation. The Spanish sports pages have been bursting with drama and intrigue. It is difficult to predict a title favourite as the big two have contrasting issues.

The champions, Barcelona, had a rest, but their administration team have been working overtime to try to ensure they can field the strongest team. On the eve of the season it is looking unlikely.

Over at Real Madrid, they conducted their business early in the recess. The headliner Trent Alexander-Arnold was a fast-track signing. He was enrolled with a premium payment to Liverpool in time to play in the Club World Cup; the same goes for Dean Huijsen.

Barcelona have not been shy in showing off Marcus Rashford on their social media channels and Far Eastern tour. He is looking sharp and driven in his new colours. The problem is that he may not be available for the opening weekend in Mallorca. It is the same issue as last season when Barcelona needed to balance the books to allow Dani Olmo to be registered.

The strict financial conditions mean there is a limit on the wage total paid to the twenty-five players registered with La Liga. Now the senior goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has a four-month sicknote, new signing Joan Garcia can take his place on the roster. Rashford is one of several players waiting for the Barcelona accountants to work their magic. At the time of writing, he will be a highly paid spectator.

Real Madrid don't have problems with players; they just have a problem with when their season starts. They have lobbied for a longer break so they can recover from the Fifa tournament in America. La Liga have responded by allowing them to kick-off on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

You would say that Barça were the favourites if they have Rashford and the other new players integrated. They also lose home advantage. The Camp Nou is still a construction site and the first three games have been scheduled away. When they will get 'home' is unclear. There are plenty of pretty pictures of the new Camp Nou, but no updates as to when the turnstiles will click. It was supposed to be the weekend of 12 to 13 September, but they appear to have issues with obtaining the requisite licences.

That would appear to hand advantage to Real Madrid who have a new modern stadium, new coach and several new players. The question marks are over Fifa fatigue and how long it will take for Xabi Alonso to impose himself. He hit the refresh button for the early games in the States and the team looked inspired. A new shape, a new way of thinking, new hope.

As the Club World Cup advanced, the old problems resurfaced. Injuries meant that he had to revert to the previous formation and the team looked less sharp.

The other team in the equation is always Atlético Madrid. Last season, they disappointed after an incredible mid-season run of victories. They have made eight significant signings, all of them impressive. The biggest ponderable is how long it will take coach Diego Simeone to integrate them into his unique approach to football.

I never make predictions. The only thing I can say it that La Liga will be entertainingly unpredictable.