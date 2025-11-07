Antonio Raillo on the ground after stopping the ball with his head.

One man's gamesmanship is another man's cheating.

I think it's fair to say gamesmanship in top-level football is becoming an art form, a form of the unacceptable dark arts.

The reason I love golf is the self-officiating - the honesty in calling the breaking of a rule, if you will. Compare this to football, where players and coaches are working overtime to bend the rules. This season, simulation, manipulation and calculation are making the game tougher to officiate.

Simulation is the official word for taking a dive. The commentator code is "drawing it to the referee's attention.

This week Vinícius Júnior suffered the wrath of Anfield when he theatrically fell to the floor in the Liverpool penalty area. He was "drawing to the referee's attention" the fact that he'd been caught by Conor Bradley. The referee thought otherwise and waved away the penalty appeal. The knowledgeable fans reminded the referee that, according to the laws of the game, simulation should carry the punishment of a yellow card. It would have been the Brazilian's second.

Viní Júnior is the master at inviting opponents to clip him. He can make the nip of a mosquito look like the bite of a tiger.

The other dangerous element creeping into the game is the faking of a head injury. Quite rightly, referees are instructed to stop the game if there is a head injury. Unfortunately, some players are using this stipulation to cheat - they see the opposition having a run at goal and scream "my head, my head" when they've clearly been clipped on the ankle.

Officials had been briefed at the start of the season, but it blew up on Matchday one. Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo blocked a shot with his head, Ferran Torres followed up with a scoring shot. The referee allowed the goal but Mallorca's players protested. My co-commentator, a seasoned ex-pro, said the player was staying down to give the referee a guilt trip. The authorities disagreed and later suspended José Luis Munuera Montero for not stopping the game. It was less than five seconds from the ball hitting head to back of the net.

In Rayo Vallecano's recent UEFA Conference game at Häcken, striker Álvaro García won a calculated game. In the sixth minute of six minutes of added time, he was caught by a high tackle as he shot on goal. He felt he'd been fouled, but the referee pointed to the corner.

Álvaro had a dilemma. Should he bounce back up and gamble on scoring from the restart or stay down and demand a VAR check? To the ref and most observers, it looked like he was tackled fairly - albeit by a high-ish challenge.

He chose to receive extensive medical attention, allowing an extra five minutes for the VAR team to survey the pictures. They found a frame that suggested an unseen handball. The penalty was given and converted; Álvaro's gamble won the jackpot.

They say cheats never prosper, but those who are the masters of gamesmanship often win themselves rewards.