Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz at the presentation. SUR
Padel

Reserve Cup tickets on sale as world's top padel stars head to Marbella

Puente Romano will host the first edition of the tournament to be staged outside the United States, with 16 leading players set to take part from 18 to 20 September

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 25 August 2025, 13:37

Tickets are now on sale for the Reserve Cup, the international padel tournament that will bring 16 of the world’s leading players to Marbella’s Puente Romano from 18 to 20 September.

The event was launched in Miami in 2024 by US businessman Wayne Boich, founder of the Reserve Padel Club, alongside honorary president and NBA player Jimmy Butler. With a total prize fund of 1.6 million euros, it offered the largest purse in padel history.

After the success of that first edition, the 2025 tournament has expanded into a circuit that began in Miami and will make its European debut in Marbella with a prize pool of around half a million euros.

Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz said: "This competition will help strengthen our town’s position as an international benchmark for tourism and sport.

"Marbella is a global showcase and the tournament will attract media attention with significant returns for our town."

Three-day event

The format will feature nine matches across three days, with team captains selecting six players to compete in pairs. Substitutions during games will be permitted.

A gala dinner and player draft will take place on the eve of the competition, while a fan zone with sponsor stands and opportunities to meet players will be open to visitors.

Tickets, which can be purchased from the Reserve Cup website, range from 35 to 70 euros, with a three-day pass priced at 99 euros.

The competition will also be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wife of Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez formally investigated for embezzlement
  2. 2 Fuengirola Local Police join forces with Guardia Civil to monitor jet skis
  3. 3 Over 3,500 km2 burn in wildfires in two weeks in Spain but cooler air and rain helps the crisis
  4. 4 Rudolf Lussnigg: The man who named the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Mayor goes on hunger strike in bid to get a secondary school built for his town in Spain
  6. 6 Blazing arguments
  7. 7 Bonnie Tyler brings her classic hits to castle stage in Fuengirola
  8. 8 Cool aid
  9. 9 Little monsters
  10. 10 Gibraltar customs boat rescues stricken vessel off Europa Point

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Reserve Cup tickets on sale as world's top padel stars head to Marbella

Reserve Cup tickets on sale as world&#039;s top padel stars head to Marbella