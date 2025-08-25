Reserve Cup tickets on sale as world's top padel stars head to Marbella

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 25 August 2025, 13:37 Share

Tickets are now on sale for the Reserve Cup, the international padel tournament that will bring 16 of the world’s leading players to Marbella’s Puente Romano from 18 to 20 September.

The event was launched in Miami in 2024 by US businessman Wayne Boich, founder of the Reserve Padel Club, alongside honorary president and NBA player Jimmy Butler. With a total prize fund of 1.6 million euros, it offered the largest purse in padel history.

After the success of that first edition, the 2025 tournament has expanded into a circuit that began in Miami and will make its European debut in Marbella with a prize pool of around half a million euros.

Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz said: "This competition will help strengthen our town’s position as an international benchmark for tourism and sport.

"Marbella is a global showcase and the tournament will attract media attention with significant returns for our town."

Three-day event

The format will feature nine matches across three days, with team captains selecting six players to compete in pairs. Substitutions during games will be permitted.

A gala dinner and player draft will take place on the eve of the competition, while a fan zone with sponsor stands and opportunities to meet players will be open to visitors.

Tickets, which can be purchased from the Reserve Cup website, range from 35 to 70 euros, with a three-day pass priced at 99 euros.

The competition will also be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.