Puente Romano hosts Reserve Cup debut in Europe with star-studded padel line-up

Preparations under way at Puente Romano tennis club.

Marina Rivas Marbella Friday, 19 September 2025, 10:39

With the tennis action now over, Marbella welcomes another racquet sport this week as the world's leading padel players flock to Puente Romano as the Reserve Cup makes its European debut.

The event, starting yesterday (Thursday) and running until Saturday, offers 427,000 euros in prize money to 16 competitors, a figure significantly higher than that of Premier Padel.

The tournament, founded in 2024 by American businessman Wayne Boich, features two teams of eight. NBA star Jimmy Butler captains Team Reserve while former Betis and Malaga footballer Joaquín leads Team Marbella.

Matches will follow a unique team format, with players rotated daily to contest three doubles ties.

The line-up includes world number ones Arturo Coello and Agus Tapia, alongside Ale Galán, Franco Stupaczuk and Juan Lebrón.

Nearly all tickets are sold out, with games streamed on Red Bull TV. The winning team will collect 137,000 euros on Saturday.