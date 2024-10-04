Prestigious Costa del Sol hotel announces partnership with Marbella FC

David Lerma Marbella Friday, 4 October 2024, 13:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace luxury hotel in Marbella has announced a major sponsorship deal with Marbella FC. The event took place in the amphitheatre of the hotel’s iconic gardens and was attended by the entire squad, who unveiled the new kits for the season. The hotel is currently managed by Jorge Manzur from Mexico.

Manzur, who has overseen the modernisation of one of the most iconic hotels on the Costa del Sol in recent years, welcomed the players and congratulated them on their promotion to Primera REF.

"Congratulations on this and next year's promotion," Manzur wished the players, particularly Óscar Ribot, CEO of Best 11 Group, the company that manages the Costa del Sol team and with which he negotiated the team's sponsorship. "I met Óscar relatively recently. We talked about effort and passion. That's when we decided to support him and become the team's main sponsor. There are always conflicting opinions wherever you go. Over the last two weeks, many have questioned why we are sponsoring a football team," explained Manzur, director of a hotel renowned for its three golf courses that overlook the sea.

"Why not sponsor a golf tournament, a Formula 1 event or a tennis competition?," he asked. ¨Anantara means passion, it means serving from the heart - what more heart than this football team has put into it?¨

"A team of hard workers"

¨Manzur drew on his own experience in team management and compared it to leading the staff at Anantara Villa Padierna. “When we arrived at the hotel five years ago, it was a sad team. Some people told me I should just get rid of everyone and bring in a whole new team.”

The hotel’s general director explained that not only did he not take that approach, but now “it has become the talk of the town. That’s why we’re very similar. It’s a team of hard workers who care. It’s just like what we’ve done here.”

Manzur acknowledged that before they decided to redefine themselves, the hotel had been somewhat disconnected from the events in Marbella. “Five years ago, we chose to reconnect and engage with the community. We’ve supported local organisations and want to give back to everything the community has provided us. The agreement with Marbella FC is more than just a sponsorship or a logo; it’s about creating a sense of belonging.”

Óscar Ribot then took the floor, expressing his excitement about the announcement of the Anantara Villa Padierna sponsorship. “I can’t think of a better setting for this sponsorship reveal. It’s an honour to associate our club’s name with such a prestigious venue, which also helps enhance Marbella’s reputation internationally.”

Ribot emphasised the shared values between the two institutions. “Since we decided to embark on the great adventure of Marbella FC, we’ve always dreamed of two fundamental things: to work with a strong commitment to ensure the team represents our beloved city with dignity, and that this would be impossible without the support of the best partners.” In this regard, the CEO of Best 11 Group highlighted the brands currently backing their players, including Sierra Blanca Estates, Porsche, Adidas, HC Hospitales, Woman Secret, Mahou, and others.

“Today is a very special day for all of you, as Anantara Villa Padierna joins us as the main sponsor of this club. Today, Jorge, those of us who care about Marbella FC are very grateful,” he concluded.