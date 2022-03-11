Player lists released for ATP 125 and WTA 125 Challengers The Andalucía Open will take place at the Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella between 27 March and 3 April

The official player lists have been confirmed for the ATP 125 and WTA 125 AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, which will take place in Marbella's Puente Romano Beach Resort from 27 March to 3 April.

The 26 confirmed players in the WTA tournament include 16 in the world Top-100. Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck, number 55 in the WTA rankings, is the best classified player, followed by Arantxa Rus, number 63 and Mayar Sherif, number 67.

The full list will be known when the six remaining invitations are delivered, four of which may go to players between 11th and 50th place in the WTA rankings.

Meanwhile, the ATP tournament will include ten players within the world Top-100, led by the Slovak Alex Molkan, ranked at number 67 and closely followed by the 2019 champion Pablo Andújar, number 69. Third seed is Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena, who will be chasing victory in his third consecutive round in this tournament.

Three invitations remain, all of which may go to players at 11-50 in the ATP rankings. Tickets are 20 euros and available on the Andalucia Open's official website.