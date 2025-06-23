Pickleball lands in Spain with Malaga hosting inaugural Pro Tour event

The semi-finals and finals took place at El Corte Inglés in the city centre.

Nacho Carmona Monday, 23 June 2025, 09:25 Compartir

The Pickle Pro Tour concluded its inaugural event this weekend in Malaga city, drawing 300 competitors from 14 nations in what organisers hailed as a historic step for pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in Spain.

The fast-paced racquet sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is played on a smaller court with a perforated plastic ball and paddles.

Matches for the Malaga Spanish Open were played across two venues: early rounds on Thursday and Friday took place at the skating rink by the Martín Carpena complex, while semi-finals and finals, including the premier 5.0 category, were held at El Corte Inglés on Avenida de Andalucía.

The standout title of the mixed doubles was claimed by Catalan Pep Canyadell and Spanish-American Glauka Carvajal, who defeated Sabrina Méndez and Italy’s Eleana Rodino in straight sets.

Canyadell also triumphed in the men’s singles final, beating Álvaro Dóyega 2–0. Rocío Cardo, meanwhile, lifted the women’s singles title after a comeback win over Paula Levinsky.

In the men’s doubles, David Illescas and Jesús García caused an upset by overcoming favourites Canyadell and Ignasi de Rueda 2–1. Carvajal also secured the women’s doubles crown with Méndez, cruising to a 2–0 win.

Strong response

Spectator response was strong, with public seating beside El Corte Inglés attracting passing crowds throughout the weekend. Entry was free, and while high temperatures were expected, they did little to dampen enthusiasm.

Local sports councillor Borja Vivas attended, alongside figures such as Spanish Tennis Federation president Miguel Díaz.

National pickleball coach Esteban Ramírez confirmed he will publish a provisional squad list this week ahead of a training camp in Madrid.