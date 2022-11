Over 600 runners take part in Nerja trail race Athletes competed in two different courses in the Almijara natural park

Over 600 athletes took part in the VIII Almijara Trail de Nerja, an off-road race held in the Almijara natural park. The 23-kilometre race was won by Francisco Anguita (1:51:35) and Ikram Rharsalla (2:05:08); while Álvaro Fernández (42:52) and Eli Jiménez (55:07) came first in the shorter, eleven-kilometre course.