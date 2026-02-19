Oriol Cardona wins historic Olympic Gold for Spain in ski mountaineering

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Thursday, 19 February 2026, 19:55 Share

Oriol Cardona has made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics, claiming the gold medal in the ski mountaineering sprint. It is a landmark achievement for Spanish sport, marking the country’s first gold medal at a Winter Games since Francisco Fernández Ochoa won the slalom in Sapporo back in 1972.

Cardona, who arrived at the Milano-Cortina Games as the world number one and the undisputed favorite, lived up to the immense pressure. He dominated every stage of the competition, posting the fastest times in the qualifying rounds and the semifinals before delivering a masterclass in the final.

Ski mountaineering (Skimo) is making its Olympic debut this year, and Cardona has ensured Spain is the first nation to sit atop its throne. "I have dreamed of this moment for years," a visibly emotional Cardona told reporters at the finish line. "To bring this gold back to Spain after such a long wait is an honor I can't describe."

The 31-year-old from Banyoles utilized his trademark explosive pace during the transition phases—switching from skiing uphill with "skins" to carrying skis on his back—to pull away from his rivals.

Spain’s winter sports drought had lasted 54 years, despite several bronze and silver medals in recent decades. Cardona’s triumph is expected to spark a new era of interest in alpine sports across the Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada.

Lessons learned

The event was closed by Jon Kistler, also from Switzerland, who was unlucky after winning his place in the final with a convincing victory in the semi-final, where the champion Oriol Cardona finished second. He had taken advantage of the Spaniard's difficulties when facing the transitions, when taking off his skis and, later, when removing his skins. A moment of doubt that Cardona used as a valuable lesson to complete a practically perfect final barely an hour later.

"I was really looking forward to getting it out of my system.... There were a lot of nerves, but it went well, I felt great. I'm speechless... Anita a third place , me a first... We took home two medals...", said the Olympic champion from the finish line, with an emotional dedication to his grandfather, who passed away a few years ago. "Also to the people who have been behind me all these years. It was about time there was a second Olympic champion," concluded Oriol Cardona, the man who managed, half a century later, to inscribe his name alongside that of the eternal Paquito Fernández Ochoa.