New Pickleball Pro Tour champions crowned at Mijas Open
The fifth leg of the tour drew large crowds to the Costa del Sol Park Auditorium over the weekend as five thrilling finals decided this year’s winners
Juan Calderón
Mijas
Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:47
The Mijas Open 2025 concluded on Sunday with a series of high-quality finals that delighted spectators at the Costa del Sol Park Auditorium. The tournament, part of the Pickleball Pro Tour, saw standout performances from several Spanish players and a strong showing from visiting competitors.
Madrid’s Sabrina Méndez claimed the women’s singles title after dominating María Pintor 21-10, 21-9 in the opening final of the day. The pair later teamed up to win the women’s doubles crown, beating María Costantino and Eleana Rodino 21-19, 21-16.
In the men’s singles, Ignasi de Rueda from Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to defeat Alexander Serrano 19-21, 22-20, 22-21, earning his first-ever individual gold. De Rueda then partnered Britain’s Joshua Brighthan to triumph in the men’s doubles, edging past Jesús García and David Illescas 21-19 22-20.
Local favourite María Costantino secured victory in the mixed doubles with Pep Canyadell, overcoming De Rueda and Rodino 21-18 21-18.