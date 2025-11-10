New Pickleball Pro Tour champions crowned at Mijas Open

Juan Calderón Mijas Monday, 10 November 2025, 12:47 Share

The Mijas Open 2025 concluded on Sunday with a series of high-quality finals that delighted spectators at the Costa del Sol Park Auditorium. The tournament, part of the Pickleball Pro Tour, saw standout performances from several Spanish players and a strong showing from visiting competitors.

Madrid’s Sabrina Méndez claimed the women’s singles title after dominating María Pintor 21-10, 21-9 in the opening final of the day. The pair later teamed up to win the women’s doubles crown, beating María Costantino and Eleana Rodino 21-19, 21-16.

In the men’s singles, Ignasi de Rueda from Barcelona produced a stunning comeback to defeat Alexander Serrano 19-21, 22-20, 22-21, earning his first-ever individual gold. De Rueda then partnered Britain’s Joshua Brighthan to triumph in the men’s doubles, edging past Jesús García and David Illescas 21-19 22-20.

Local favourite María Costantino secured victory in the mixed doubles with Pep Canyadell, overcoming De Rueda and Rodino 21-18 21-18.