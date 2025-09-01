New champions crowned as Fuengirola hosts another successful Spanish beach volleyball championship

The medal winners following the conclusion of the tournament.

Higuerón Resort in Fuengirola successfully hosted the 12th edition of the Spanish championship in beach volleyball over the weekend. The tournament, which has been a regular fixture at the venue for over a decade, produced new champions in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the women’s final, Madrid’s Tania Moreno and Andalusian partner Ana Vergara defeated Nazaret Florián and Carolina Fernández in straight sets (15-21, 15-21) on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were considered favourites after Malaga’s Sofía González, last year’s champion, was forced to withdraw through injury. Their victory marked the first national title for Moreno and Vergara.

Family duel

The men’s final brought a family duel with the Huerta brothers on opposite sides of the net. Adrián Gavira, an Olympic competitor, teamed up with Alejandro Huerta to face Javier Huerta and Óscar Jiménez.

Gavira and Huerta secured the opening set 7-21 and then edged a close second 19-21 to take the match 0-2.

Earlier, the bronze medals were decided. Elba Páez and Daniela Andreu beat Raquel Palma and Amparo Hopf 0-2 (14-21, 14-21) in the women’s third-place play-off, while Antonio Saucedo and Álvaro Viera overcame Nathan Matos and Pablo Pérez 1-2 (15-21, 21-17, 12-15) to claim men’s bronze.

The closing ceremony included the trophy presentation and recognition of the tournament MVPs, Moreno and Gavira, who both played key roles in securing their teams’ gold medals.