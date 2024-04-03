Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 12:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is hosting the third Andalusian Inclusive Rugby Meeting on Saturday 6 April at the town’s Manuel Becerra ground.

The councillor for Sports, Antonio José Martín, has confirmed that around 200 people are expected to participate. Teams including the URA CLAN Foundation from Almeria, Rugby Escoriones from Granada, Club Marrajos from Almeria, Club de Rugby Atlético Portuense from Puerto de Santamaría, Malaga Rugby Club, and Linense Rugby Club from La Línea de la Concepción will be travelling to the town for the sporting event.

The poster advertising the event. SUR

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado said that the town was looking forward to a day “based on values of companionship, solidarity and inclusion brought together through rugby". He thanked the participating clubs for their “hard work” in making the sport “inclusive".

The day is due to start at 11am with workshops, training for younger players and a round table discussion on mixed ability rugby. These will be followed by a tournament between the participating teams which will be refereed by the Andalusian Rugby Federation. The event will finish with a trophy and medal ceremony.