Missed penalty costs Antequera CF deserved victory

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Antequera / Malaga Sunday, 13 October 2024, 22:36

Antequera CF were left ruing missed chances on Saturday as their home clash against Mérida ended in a 1-1 draw.

The game, delayed by heavy rain, saw Antequera take control for most of the first half, with Xemi and Luismi Gutiérrez missing key chances to put them ahead.

Despite the challenging weather, the match resumed after a half-hour postponement. After Luismi Gutiérrez missed a penalty early in the second half, Antequera eventually broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through a well-taken goal by Marcelo Dos Santos, set up by Gutiérrez.

However, a defensive error allowed Mérida to equalise from a corner.

Though Antequera dominated, Mérida's solid defence held strong, leaving Antequera with their fourth draw of the season as they now turn their attention to an upcoming midweek clash with Marbella.

Torremolinos get big win

In the division below, Torremolinos secured a valuable 0-1 win away at Orihuela, lifting them to seventh in the Segunda RFEF standings. Miguel Pérez's 89th-minute goal ensured the Costa del Sol side moved out of the relegation zone and into seventh place, marking their second victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Estepona played out a goalless draw with Águilas, a result that saw them slip to sixth. Despite creating a few chances, Estepona's attack once again lacked the clinical touch needed, though they did finish the game with 10 men after a late red card.

Malagueño can't stop scoring

In Tercera RFEF, leaders Malagueño continued their perfect start to the season, thrashing Motril 5-0 to extend their unbeaten run. Chupete was the standout, scoring twice to bring his tally to 10 goals in four matches. Rafa, Márquez and Antonio Luis also found the net.

Zoom Torre del Mar's Rivero on the ball. Natalia Téllez

Elsewhere, Torre del Mar (fourth) earned a hard-fought 0-1 victory over Mijas-Las Lagunas (tenth), thanks to a Dani González goal, while El Palo (eighth) were held to a 2-2 draw by Martos after squandering a two-goal lead.

Lastly, at the bottom, Marbellí’s (12th) poor form continued with a 1-2 defeat to Húetor-Tájar, and Málaga City (17th) drew 1-1 with Torredonjimeno.