Jiménez celebrates with his signature cigar. SUR
Golf

Miguel Ángel Jiménez claims fourth title of 2025 Champions Tour season

The veteran Malaga golfer won the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio after a dramatic play-off victory over Steven Alker

Nacho Carmona

Monday, 23 June 2025, 18:08

Miguel Ángel Jiménez continued his remarkable 2025 season with a play-off win at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio on Sunday, securing his fourth title of the year on the PGA Champions Tour.

The 61-year-old from Malaga edged past Australian Steven Alker after sinking a decisive five-metre putt at Firestone Country Club.

Jiménez, who shared the lead heading into the final round, posted scores of 70, 66 and 66 before a composed final day performance. "It’s very special. Putting my name alongside the greats at this legendary course is something you can’t describe," he said.

The Spaniard praised Alker as "a great player, very solid", adding that their duel "forced me to give my best".

The victory boosts Jiménez’s Charles Schwab Cup lead and secures his place at The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

