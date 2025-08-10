María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu

Marina Rivas Malaga Sunday, 10 August 2025, 13:37 Share

María Torres secured her second consecutive silver medal at the World Games after finishing runner-up in Chengdu, China, on Saturday. The competition, endorsed by the IOC, is the leading international event for non-Olympic sports.

The double world champion from Malaga, ranked number one in the world, entered the tournament after a strong 2025 season in which she retained her Premier League Grand Winner title and her place at the top of the rankings.

She had also been chosen as Spain’s flag bearer for Thursday’s opening ceremony, leading a delegation of 102 athletes.

Torres went unbeaten in the group stage, beating Australia’s Hannah Sullivan 3-1, Egypt’s Menna Okila 4-1 and drawing 1-1 with Germany’s Johanna Kneer, advancing on ‘shenshu’. She then overcame Kazakhstan’s world number two Sofya Berultseva 2-1 in the semi-final.

In the final, she again faced Kneer, who this time won 3-0 to secure gold. Despite missing out on the title, the result underlined Torres’s consistent form in a year where she has remained at the top of her sport.