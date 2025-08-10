Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Torres poses with her silver medal. SUR
Martial arts

María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu

The Malaga karateka carried Spain’s flag at the opening ceremony and reached the final before losing 3-0 to European champion Johanna Kneer

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 10 August 2025, 13:37

María Torres secured her second consecutive silver medal at the World Games after finishing runner-up in Chengdu, China, on Saturday. The competition, endorsed by the IOC, is the leading international event for non-Olympic sports.

The double world champion from Malaga, ranked number one in the world, entered the tournament after a strong 2025 season in which she retained her Premier League Grand Winner title and her place at the top of the rankings.

She had also been chosen as Spain’s flag bearer for Thursday’s opening ceremony, leading a delegation of 102 athletes.

Torres went unbeaten in the group stage, beating Australia’s Hannah Sullivan 3-1, Egypt’s Menna Okila 4-1 and drawing 1-1 with Germany’s Johanna Kneer, advancing on ‘shenshu’. She then overcame Kazakhstan’s world number two Sofya Berultseva 2-1 in the semi-final.

In the final, she again faced Kneer, who this time won 3-0 to secure gold. Despite missing out on the title, the result underlined Torres’s consistent form in a year where she has remained at the top of her sport.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Who is the woman in red walking the length of the Costa del Sol?
  2. 2 A danger to humanity
  3. 3 New UK charity founded after groundbreaking surgery for rare eye disease by expert doctor in capital of Costa del Sol
  4. 4 New river ford aims to make school runs and shopping trips easier in Estepona
  5. 5 Shareholders in Spanish bank vote to sell TSB, a British subsidiary of Sabadell, to Santander
  6. 6 La Liga football returns to British TV
  7. 7 Gibraltar officially removed from EU anti-money laundering risk list
  8. 8 Summer keeps shining at Starlite Occident: live music, haute cuisine, and unforgettable nights in Marbella
  9. 9 Benalmádena Pueblo gears up for three days of festivities in honour of its patron
  10. 10 A true immersion in the art of flamenco paired with the best Andalusian cuisine

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu

María Torres takes silver again at World Games in Chengdu