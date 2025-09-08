Marbella FC, the only unbeaten Malaga side in Spanish football's third tier

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 8 September 2025, 07:50 Share

Marbella FC held Algeciras to a goalless draw on Sunday to remain the only unbeaten Malaga team in Group 2 of Primera RFEF after two rounds.

They sit fourth with four points, while leaders Ibiza are the only side with back-to-back wins.

However, it was a poor weekend overall for the Costa del Sol clubs, as Torremolinos lost narrowly in Murcia and Antequera conceded in stoppage time at Tarazona.

Algeciras 0–0 Marbella

The clash, almost a provincial derby given the short distance between the two towns, was overshadowed by the poor state of the pitch at the Nuevo Mirador.

The best chances fell to the home side, notably a one-on-one from Jony Álamo after a run from his own half and a late angled strike by Obeng.

In the first half, Algeciras also had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up (25th minute), while a possible Marbella handball early in the second half went unpunished.

Marbella’s best chance came in the 72nd minute, when Tahiru’s effort was well saved by Iván Moreno.

"It’s really important not to lose, keeping a clean sheet on a day when we didn’t play well," admitted Marbella coach Carlos de Lerma afterwards.

Murcia 1–0 Torremolinos

There was chaos at the Enrique Roca, with four VAR reviews in the first half alone, which dragged on for over an hour.

The first was used to award a clear penalty for Climent’s elbow on David Vicente after the intervention of local coach Joseba Etxeberria. Slovenian striker Bosilj converted calmly.

Despite Murcia’s superiority, their slim lead kept the game alive. Torremolinos had a goal by Simo ruled out for offside after being played through by Cristóbal.

After the break, there was less controversy, but Murcia failed to make their dominance in possession and attempts count.

Torremolinos came close to an upset through Diao’s strike into the side netting and a weak shot from Christian after a mix-up from Gazzaniga, with the keeper recovering just in time.

Next weekend’s home game against Tarazona offers them a chance to get off the mark.

Tarazona 1–0 Antequera

Antequera suffered their first league defeat, conceding in the 93rd minute to left-back Chechu Martínez. The goal came from a corner, with the defender finishing awkwardly while on the ground in a crowded area.

The first half was tight, with little more than a Siddiki header saved by Josele Martínez, while most of the action came after the break.

Tarazona’s Ángel López volleyed over and Álvaro forced a fine save from Antequera keeper Samu Pérez in the 69th minute.

In the end, Antequera left Aragón empty-handed and with just one point from two games.

"The result’s unfair. We controlled their direct attacking play well and at times we were the better side," said coach Abel Gómez in his post-match assessment.