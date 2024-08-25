Marbella FC secure 1-0 victory in perfect opening day to new football season

Juan Ramón Paadilla Marbella Sunday, 25 August 2024, 20:11 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It's been a fairytale start for Marbella FC in their first match since being promoted to Spain's Primera RFEF football league. The Costa del Sol side defeated Real Madrid Castilla 1-0 in front of a packed home stadium on Saturday 24 August.

Marbella started with up to seven new players in the starting eleven compared to last season. The presence of the young Dani Martín, 18 years old, who relegated veteran Lejárraga to the bench in the Marbella goal, was instrumental. The other new players were the central defenders Bernardo and Yac Diori; midfielders, Álamo and Luis Acosta and strikers Callejón and Edwards.

Despite the heat and humidity, 1,300 people filled the Dama de Noche stadium and they were almost on their feet in the 22nd minute when Jorge Álvarez had the best chance to score for the home side. The full-back received an excellent pass from José Callejón in his run down the right, but his shot was saved.

The second half was more lively, and within two minutes came the winning goal, the result of an indecision by goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez. Alberto Soto crossed the ball in from the right but the Madrid goalkeeper failed to block it. When the ball got away from him, it was taken advantage of by Edwards to cross and the ball, although cleared by a defender, was finished off by José Callejón just a metre from the goal line. Callejón was the star signing of the summer, arriving at Marbella FC from Granada.

Castilla's dominance increased after the opening goal from the Costa del Sol team, but they were unable to take advantage of several chances and equalise. After the match at a press conference, Marbella FC coach Fran Beltrán said: "The team was always very focused and we beat a great rival".

Marbella will next play away against Antequera on Sunday 1 September at 7pm.