Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:58

Marbella will host the sixth edition of its Ironman 70.3 triathlon this Sunday, attracting more than 2,000 athletes.

This marks a repeat of the event’s 2018 participation figures but sets a new record for female involvement, with 18 per cent of competitors being women, up from previous years’ 13 to 14 per cent.

Participants from 72 countries will tackle the race’s challenging combination of a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90-kilometre bike ride and 21.1-kilometre run along Marbella’s scenic coastline.

Foreign triathletes make up 73 per cent of the field, with the largest contingents from the UK, France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands.

For many athletes, this will be their first time competing in an Ironman 70.3 race, with 44 per cent of entrants debuting at this distance.

Additionally, 85 per cent of participants are new to the Marbella event.

World championships

This weekend’s event comes against the backdrop of the news that in 2025, Marbella is set to become the first Spanish town to host the Ironman World Championship, following previous hosts in Finland, New Zealand and France.

Next year’s event will span two days, with over 6,000 athletes expected.