Muñoz in action. EFE
Marbella golfer Azahara Muñoz to compete in her third Olympic Games
Golf

Marbella golfer Azahara Muñoz to compete in her third Olympic Games

The 36-year-old has sealed qualification for Paris, her first Games since becoming a mother

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 24 June 2024, 13:54

Azahara Muñoz, the acclaimed golfer from San Pedro, has officially secured her place in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Alongside Carlota Ciganda, the 36-year-old remained one of Spain's top-ranked golfers as the Olympic qualifying period closed on Monday, 24 June.

Muñoz and Ciganda first competed in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, followed by Tokyo in 2021. This summer, they will head to Paris for their third consecutive Olympic Games. Ciganda is currently ranked 30th globally and 20th in the Olympic rankings, while Muñoz holds the 107th and 34th positions, respectively.

The women's golf event will be held at Le Golf National in Versailles from 7 to 10 August, following the men's tournament featuring Spanish golfers Jon Rahm and David Puig. Each event will have 60 participants.

Her final Games

"These are likely to be my last Olympics," Muñoz revealed to SUR earlier this year, expressing her desire to spend more time with her family post-2024.

Her goals for this year include competing in Paris and qualifying for the Solheim Cup, where she has three titles but missed last year's event on home turf in Casares.

Muñoz's illustrious career includes wins at the Madrid Ladies Masters, one on the LGPA Tour, and two victories each in the French and Spanish Opens.

In Rio, she finished 21st, in Tokyo 50th, and now seeks to achieve her best Olympic performance in Paris, her first Games since becoming a mother.

