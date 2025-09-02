Marbella FC complete thrilling comeback to secure opening-day win

Marbella FC players celebrate the winning goal with their fans.

Marbella FC began their Primera RFEF campaign with a comeback win over Murcia on Monday night.

The visitors struck first when Ekain opened the scoring in the early minutes, leaving the home side with an uphill battle in their debut match of the season.

The equaliser came just after the half-hour mark. Rodri Ríos connected at the near post from a cross by Ernest Ohemeng to bring Marbella level and reignite the atmosphere at their home ground.

With the game heading towards a stalemate, Eugeni delivered the decisive moment in the 84th minute, finding the net to seal a 2-1 win.

The result marked a statement victory for Marbella against one of the league’s consistent promotion challengers.