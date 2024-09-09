Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bernardo, Marbella defender, tries to steal the ball from a Ceuta player. Marbella FC
Marbella FC suffer first home defeat this year against AD Ceuta
Football

The Costa del Sol side hadn't lost at the Dama de Noche stadium since December 2023, however that run came to an end at the weekend

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Monday, 9 September 2024, 09:37

Marbella FC lost 1-0 at home against AD Ceuta in just their second game since being promoted to Spain's Primera RFEF football league.

The Costa del Sol side looked a bit rusty after not playing last week when Marbella's match against Antequera was called off due to the El Maulí stadium not being in suitable condition. Meanwhile, Ceuta took advantage in a very tight match at the Dama de Noche stadium in which the visiting goalkeeper Vallejo was decisive with two great saves

Ceuta came close to taking the lead after just six minutes, only to be denied by Álamo under the posts. After the scare, Marbella dominated possession, buoyed by their fans. However they could not create any real threatening chances with the ball.

Marbella's momentum was snapped with the break at half time, and the visitors came out all guns blazing in the second half. The visitors' efforts were rewarded in the 47th minute when a cross from Andy on the right wing to the far post was headed in by Rodrigo. Dani Martín cleared the ball with his hand, and even managed to keep out another Cristian header, but he could not deal with Cristian's second attempt, diving to the ground in the penalty area.

Marbella's best chance was a header by Bernardo in stoppage time but Vallejo saved it.

Marbella had not lost at home in 2024, with their last defeat at the Dama de Noche stadium dating back to December 10 2023 against Yeclano.

Marbella will next play away against Algeciras on Saturday 14 September with a 3.30pm kick off.

