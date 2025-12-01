Managerless Antequera CF secure a much-needed victory
Elsewhere in the third tier of Spanish football over the weekend, both Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos suffered defeats
Jorge Garrido
Monday, 1 December 2025, 10:47
The Primera RFEF weekend brought sharply contrasting fortunes for the Malaga province sides: Antequera CF delivered the standout result with a superb win away at Eldense, while Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both lost to reserve teams.
Eldense 1–3 Antequera
Antequera earned a hugely important victory at the Pepico Amat under interim coaches Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva on Saturday.
They surprised promotion-chasing Eldense with Moha scoring early before the hosts levelled from the spot.
Antequera controlled the second half and regained the lead when Siddiki pounced from a corner. Moha then capped a superb display with a second long-range finish.
Despite the win, they remain in the relegation zone with 16 points and host Betis B next.
Sevilla Atlético 1–0 Marbella
Marbella’s poor run continued as they slipped to a fourth straight defeat, although their performance was more solid on Saturday.
They created several promising openings in a tight contest but were undone in the 72nd minute when Nico Guillén curled in the only goal.
Still stuck on 11 points and six off safety, they need a swift turnaround to avoid being cut adrift. They next welcome Sanluqueño.
Torremolinos 0–3 Villarreal B
On Sunday, after last week’s impressive win in Teruel, Torremolinos produced their worst display of the season at El Pozuelo.
They fell behind early to a low strike from Malagueño-born Lautaro Spatz and conceded again in first-half stoppage time through a Daniel Fernández own goal.
A mix-up at the back gifted Víctor Moreno the third.
Despite the setback, they remain ninth on 18 points after an otherwise excellent start to the campaign.