Managerless Antequera CF secure a much-needed victory

The Antequera squad celebrate their win at the Pepico Amat.

Jorge Garrido Monday, 1 December 2025, 10:47 Share

The Primera RFEF weekend brought sharply contrasting fortunes for the Malaga province sides: Antequera CF delivered the standout result with a superb win away at Eldense, while Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both lost to reserve teams.

Eldense 1–3 Antequera

Antequera earned a hugely important victory at the Pepico Amat under interim coaches Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva on Saturday.

They surprised promotion-chasing Eldense with Moha scoring early before the hosts levelled from the spot.

Antequera controlled the second half and regained the lead when Siddiki pounced from a corner. Moha then capped a superb display with a second long-range finish.

Despite the win, they remain in the relegation zone with 16 points and host Betis B next.

Sevilla Atlético 1–0 Marbella

Marbella’s poor run continued as they slipped to a fourth straight defeat, although their performance was more solid on Saturday.

They created several promising openings in a tight contest but were undone in the 72nd minute when Nico Guillén curled in the only goal.

Still stuck on 11 points and six off safety, they need a swift turnaround to avoid being cut adrift. They next welcome Sanluqueño.

Torremolinos 0–3 Villarreal B

On Sunday, after last week’s impressive win in Teruel, Torremolinos produced their worst display of the season at El Pozuelo.

They fell behind early to a low strike from Malagueño-born Lautaro Spatz and conceded again in first-half stoppage time through a Daniel Fernández own goal.

A mix-up at the back gifted Víctor Moreno the third.

Despite the setback, they remain ninth on 18 points after an otherwise excellent start to the campaign.