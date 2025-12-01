Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Antequera squad celebrate their win at the Pepico Amat. ANTEQUERA CF
Football

Managerless Antequera CF secure a much-needed victory

Elsewhere in the third tier of Spanish football over the weekend, both Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos suffered defeats

Jorge Garrido

Monday, 1 December 2025, 10:47

The Primera RFEF weekend brought sharply contrasting fortunes for the Malaga province sides: Antequera CF delivered the standout result with a superb win away at Eldense, while Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos both lost to reserve teams.

Eldense 1–3 Antequera

Antequera earned a hugely important victory at the Pepico Amat under interim coaches Alberto Aguilar and Álvaro Silva on Saturday.

They surprised promotion-chasing Eldense with Moha scoring early before the hosts levelled from the spot.

Antequera controlled the second half and regained the lead when Siddiki pounced from a corner. Moha then capped a superb display with a second long-range finish.

Despite the win, they remain in the relegation zone with 16 points and host Betis B next.

Sevilla Atlético 1–0 Marbella

Marbella’s poor run continued as they slipped to a fourth straight defeat, although their performance was more solid on Saturday.

They created several promising openings in a tight contest but were undone in the 72nd minute when Nico Guillén curled in the only goal.

Still stuck on 11 points and six off safety, they need a swift turnaround to avoid being cut adrift. They next welcome Sanluqueño.

Torremolinos 0–3 Villarreal B

On Sunday, after last week’s impressive win in Teruel, Torremolinos produced their worst display of the season at El Pozuelo.

They fell behind early to a low strike from Malagueño-born Lautaro Spatz and conceded again in first-half stoppage time through a Daniel Fernández own goal.

A mix-up at the back gifted Víctor Moreno the third.

Despite the setback, they remain ninth on 18 points after an otherwise excellent start to the campaign.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK Budget closes expat state pension contribution loophole
  2. 2 Work starts on new Plaza Mayor shopping centre access road
  3. 3 Repair work starts on escalators at Malaga Airport station
  4. 4 Cooking for the community after the 2024 floods
  5. 5 Eleven arrested in eastern Costa del Sol drugs raid
  6. 6 An idyllic mountain enclave for art and poetry lovers
  7. 7 Benalmádena mayor praises finished street renovations in Arroyo del Miel
  8. 8 New services open at Ricardo Soriano health centre in Marbella
  9. 9 Mijas Local Police continue campaign to ensure safety of residents and visitors
  10. 10 The great Franco revival circus

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Managerless Antequera CF secure a much-needed victory

Managerless Antequera CF secure a much-needed victory