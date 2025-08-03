Malaga's Samuel Molina retains European welterweight title after split draw in city bullring

More than 6,000 spectators witnessed the split draw at La Malagueta bullring.

Samuel ‘La Esencia’ Molina remained European welterweight champion after a closely contested bout against Anass Messaoudi ended in a split draw early this Sunday morning at the Plaza de Toros de La Malagueta in Malaga.

In front of more than 6,000 spectators, the 26-year-old from Malaga heard the decision just before 2am after a 12-round tactical contest that saw judge Guido Cavalieri score it 115-114 in favour of the Belgian challenger, while the other two judges marked it even at 114-114.

The result meant Molina (32-3, 15 KOs) retained his EBU title, avoiding defeat against the previously unbeaten Messaoudi (17-0, 11 KOs).

"I wanted to dedicate this night to my family and the Saga Heredia team. This is a dream come true and I’m super proud," Molina told MC Nacho Gutiérrez in the ring, though his expression revealed some disappointment at the inconclusive ending.

The historic venue hosted a European title bout for the first time since 1979. Molina made his entrance wearing a cape gifted by bullfighter Saúl Jiménez Fortes, while the fight itself began with both boxers wary and hesitant.

Zoom Molina wearing a cape gifted by bullfighter Saúl Jiménez Fortes. Migue Fernández

Messaoudi’s left hand began to find success by the fourth round, but Molina grew into the fight and impressed late on despite a cut above his left eye.

Mixed results

The night also featured a successful defence by Rafael ‘Falito’ Acosta (14-1, 5 KOs), who kept his EBU Silver lightweight title after Italian Giuseppe Carafa (20-6-2, 3 KOs) retired with an injury in the third round.

Earlier in the card, there were mixed results for local fighters. Paula Sánchez suffered a shoulder injury in her pro debut, while Pablo Valverde won by knockout.

Adonis Iznaga and Mohammed Sahnoun also secured victories, but Jonny Martinov’s draw against Cristian Ávila sparked debate due to a disputed scorecard.

Saga Heredia delivered a lively show with flamenco, music and tributes, though delays between fights tested the patience of the crowd.