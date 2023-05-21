Malaga's Bea González back at the top of her game with victory in Denmark Alongside new partner Delfi Brea, the 21-year-old won her first tournament on the World Padel Tour in seven months

González and Brea celebrate their win on the court in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Marina Rivas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After seven long months, Bea González has that winning feeling again. Having endured a tumultuous period in which she experienced mixed fortunes on the court and a change of partner, the Malaga-born star is a winner on the World Padel Tour again.

The 21-year-old won the Cupra Danish Open in Copenhagen on Sunday alongside new partner Delfi Brea, with whom she first teamed up three years ago.

The young Spanish-Argentinian pairing faced Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar in the final and started with a lot of energy and ball speed, winning the first set 6-2.

However, the comeback was on in the second set as Triay and Salazar took the initiative at the net, racing to a 4-1 lead. González and Brea reacted well but that couldn't stop them losing the set 6-3.

In the third, the pace slowed considerably and this made it a gruelling contest that reached a stalemate at 3-3. González and Brea had to rediscover the speed that served them so well in the first set - and they did just that, eventually winning 6-4.

In doing so, the pair won their first tournament together this year and set a milestone in the process, becoming the first to beat the world number 1 pairing (in the semi-finals) and number 2 pairing (in the final) in the same tournament.