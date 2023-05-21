Malaga's Bea González back at the top of her game with victory in Denmark

Sections
Services
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Sunday, 21 May 2023, 22:56
Compartir
After seven long months, Bea González has that winning feeling again. Having endured a tumultuous period in which she experienced mixed fortunes on the court and a change of partner, the Malaga-born star is a winner on the World Padel Tour again.
The 21-year-old won the Cupra Danish Open in Copenhagen on Sunday alongside new partner Delfi Brea, with whom she first teamed up three years ago.
The young Spanish-Argentinian pairing faced Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar in the final and started with a lot of energy and ball speed, winning the first set 6-2.
However, the comeback was on in the second set as Triay and Salazar took the initiative at the net, racing to a 4-1 lead. González and Brea reacted well but that couldn't stop them losing the set 6-3.
In the third, the pace slowed considerably and this made it a gruelling contest that reached a stalemate at 3-3. González and Brea had to rediscover the speed that served them so well in the first set - and they did just that, eventually winning 6-4.
In doing so, the pair won their first tournament together this year and set a milestone in the process, becoming the first to beat the world number 1 pairing (in the semi-finals) and number 2 pairing (in the final) in the same tournament.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.