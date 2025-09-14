Stoppage-time winner brings Malaga CF's unbeaten start to an end

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 14 September 2025, 21:36 Share

Malaga CF suffered a cruel defeat in Huesca on Saturday evening, conceding in the fourth minute of added time to lose 1-0 at El Alcoraz. The late strike from Liberto ended the Andalusians’ unbeaten run and repeated the dramatic finale that had cost them points at the same ground last season.

The match was tight from the outset, with both sides prioritising defensive solidity. Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer, forced to reshuffle his side due to eight absences, handed starts to academy defender Ángel Recio, Víctor García, Carlos Dotor and Julen Lobete.

Huesca, meanwhile, showcased a new-look squad following 16 signings over the summer under young coach Sergi Guilló.

The first half was short on opportunities but not entirely without incident. Malaga forward Lobete came closest to scoring when he fired towards the top corner after intercepting a misplaced pass from Sergio Arribas, only for Dani Jiménez to be relieved as the effort missed the target.

At the other end, Ángel Pérez forced a fingertip save from Alfonso Herrero, while Íñigo Piña’s header from a freekick also threatened.

Despite his early composure, Recio almost gifted Huesca a goal before half time when caught out of position, though Francesco Portillo failed to capitalise.

Tight contest settled late

The interval arrived with neither team able to assert control beyond cautious possession play. As a result, Pellicer introduced debutant new signing Darko Brasanac at half time to strengthen midfield and later brought on Dani Lorenzo, Adrián Niño and Eneko Jauregui as Malaga gradually pushed further forward.

Joaquín looked lively on the right, while Chupete stretched the home defence with his runs in behind. David Larrubia almost found a late breakthrough, too, but was denied by a sharp save from Jiménez.

Then, just as Malaga seemed more likely to snatch victory, they were undone on the counter. With the clock at 93 minutes 45 seconds, Manu Rico surged down the left and delivered a cross that Samuel Ntamack failed to convert. The rebound fell to Liberto, who struck past Herrero to seal the win for Huesca.

Pellicer later complained that the goal came from "a very clear foul on Rafa". However, he did admit that his side "lacked experience" in handling the situation.

The result leaves Malaga with only one point from their last five visits to El Alcoraz, prolonging their curse at the stadium.