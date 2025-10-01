Star winger David Larrubia signs Malaga CF contract extension until 2028

Pedro Luis Alonso / Jorge Garrido Malaga Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 19:15 Share

After months of speculation, David Larrubia has extended his contract with Malaga until 2028. The winger, a key figure in the squad, now has a release clause of eight million euros, which would rise to 12 million if the team wins promotion to La Liga.

At 23, Larrubia is regarded as one of Malaga’s brightest academy products and has become a regular starter thanks to his creativity in attack and defensive work. While his goal and assist tallies remain modest, he is among the most effective dribblers and ball-winners in the second tier.

Speaking at the official presentation of his renewal today (Wednesday), the forward said: "I feel very happy, it’s a day to celebrate. My dream is to win promotion with Malaga and I want to give myself the chance to try. I’m at the club where I want to be and where I believe I can grow the most."

He added that if he eventually moves on he would want to leave on good terms and always leave the door open for a return.

Long-term security

Larrubia’s new deal brings his contract length in line with several teammates such as Alfonso Herrero, Moussa, Izan Merino, Rafa and Chupete. Others including Carlos López and Adrián Niño are tied down until 2029.

Born in the La Luz district of the city, Larrubia has represented Spain at under-17 and under-18 level. He has already played 73 matches in the Primera RFEF and 51 in the Segunda Division, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

His commitment is seen within the club as a symbol for younger academy players aspiring to follow his path.