Spectacular overhead kick secures dramatic late win for Malaga CF

Malaga CF left it late to claim their first win of the campaign as academy forward Rafa struck an extraordinary bicycle kick in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad B at La Rosaleda on Sunday night.

The result gave Sergio Pellicer’s side four points from their opening two home fixtures, but it required patience, persistence and a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock.

Pellicer made only two changes from the opening match against Eibar. Dani Lorenzo replaced the injured Luismi in midfield, while Joaquín came in for Lobete after impressing from the bench previously.

Malaga started at high speed, pinning back the visitors and creating several early chances. David Larrubia was first to threaten with a long-range strike before Malaga had two penalty appeals turned down after VAR consultation.

Joaquín also had a powerful effort strike the crossbar early on, having cut in from the left.

The Basque visitors responded with danger of their own. Ekain Orobengoa went close before Job Ochieng spurned a clear one-on-one with goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, blasting over after breaking free of Víctor García.

The match briefly became more open, but Malaga soon reasserted control. However, despite sustained pressure, the first half ended goalless, leaving the home crowd frustrated given their team’s dominance.

Second-half struggles

Pellicer made changes at half time, introducing Chupete for Dani Lorenzo in an attempt to add more creativity. Malaga slowed their tempo slightly and sought more structured attacks, but chances were harder to come by.

Further substitutions followed, with Lobete and Juanpe entering the field as Malaga looked for a breakthrough.

Larrubia continued to impress, stinging the side netting with one effort, while Lobete missed a headed chance. Still, the score remained locked as the match entered its final stages.

The tension inside La Rosaleda grew as Malaga pressed with urgency, encouraged by the home support. And as the clock ticked towards the final minutes, the decisive moment arrived.

Goal-of-the-season contender

With three minutes left on the clock, a poor, headed clearance from a corner came back down inside the area and Rafa, reacting instinctively, launched into an acrobatic bicycle kick that flew past goalkeeper Aitor Fraga for an early contender for goal of the season.

The substitute, who had only come on five minutes earlier, sent the stadium into raptures and ensured Malaga claimed a vital three points.

The result reflected Malaga’s dominance across the match, even if the finishing touch was elusive until late.

With four points from their opening fixtures, Pellicer’s side have made a steadier start than last season, though the coach admitted their efficiency in front of goal must improve.