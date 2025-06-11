Spanish public prosecutor calls for 14 years in prison for ousted Malaga CF football club owner

Antonio Góngora Malaga Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 17:11 | Updated 17:36h. Compartir

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, the ousted former owner and president of Malaga CF, is facing a 14-year prison sentence for alleged misappropriation of funds, disloyal administration and imposition of abusive corporate agreements, SUR understands.

Spanish prosecutors are also seeking the same penalties for the Qatari sheikh's three sons, Nasser, Rakan and Nayef, who also sat on the board of directors during his tenure.

The charges relate to a complaint filed in 2019 by the Association of Small Shareholders (APA), which triggered a judicial intervention at the club and the removal of the Al-Thani family from control.

Prosecutors allege that all four family members took irregular payments from the club, including inflated salaries, loans, rented properties and the purchase of shares using club funds.

In addition to prison terms, prosecutors are seeking to disqualify all four from managing commercial entities for a similar duration.

The investigation has already led to a preventative seizure of Sheikh Al-Thani’s Spanish assets, most notably his shares in the club, to cover an 8.5-million-euro bond.

Five former executives are also implicated in the case: Moayad Sahatat, Vicente Casado, Manuel Novo, Joaquín Jofre and Roberto Cano. Considered to have aided the Al-Thanis, they face lesser sentences of around five years depending on their roles.

The case is based on years of investigative work following a police raid at La Rosaleda stadium. Judge María de los Ángeles Ruiz began formalising charges over a year ago, dropping earlier money laundering suspicions but maintaining the three core allegations.

The case will now move to a criminal court for trial once the remaining parties present their sentencing requests.