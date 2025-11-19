Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Funes, celebrating promotion to Segunda RFEF last season. Migue Fernández
Football

Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again

Juan Francisco Funes, who guided Atlético Malagueño to promotion last season, will take charge of the first team for the rest of the season following Sergio Pellicer’s sacking

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 20:12

Malaga CF have named Juan Francisco Funes as their new head coach after deciding to promote internally once again following the sacking of Sergio Pellicer on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old steps up from Atletico Malagueño in a move that mirrors Pellicer’s own first appointment when he replaced Víctor Sánchez del Amo.

The club, led in this process by sporting director Loren Juarros, had been assessing several candidates on the market after Pellicer's dismissal. SUR can confirm the club considered options including Rubén Albés but they ultimately chose continuity by elevating Funes.

Funes had spent six seasons in charge of the reserve team and guided them to promotion to Segunda RFEF last season. That said, Malagueño have endured a difficult start to the current campaign in the fourth tier, where they sit bottom of Group 4 with a single win from 11 matches.

His assistant, former Malaga player Francis Bravo, will now take over the reserve side.

Continuity

Funes acknowledged the scale of the task in a short club video, saying he was "really excited" about the opportunity.

His credentials fit the club’s preferred profile because he is seen as a long-standing club figure and already knows much of the first team well, having overseen many of their developments through the youth ranks.

In fact, almost forty academy players who worked under him have since reached senior level.

Funes now inherits an injury-hit squad that has collected only eight points from their last 33 and sit just outside the relegation places in Segunda División.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Police investigate spate of burglaries by hooded gang on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  3. 3 Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall takes over responsibility for local roads
  5. 5 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  6. 6 Costa del Sol choir gears up for festive fundraising performances
  7. 7 Benalmádena receives donation of historic printing house cabinet
  8. 8 Citizens Advice Bureau launches debt-free Christmas in Gibraltar campaign
  9. 9 Gibraltar delegation discuss financial sanctions implementation at FCDO meeting in Miami
  10. 10 Primary school on the Rock marks World STEM Day with hands-on learning activities

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again

Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again