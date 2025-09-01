Rafa scores another stunner as Malaga CF's excellent start to season continues

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 1 September 2025, 08:07 Share

Malaga CF continued their fine start to the season on Sunday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Las Palmas at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

Coach Sergio Pellicer’s tactical adjustments played a key role in the outcome. Murillo replaced the injured Álex Pastor in central defence, while Rafa, Chupete and Juanpe were rewarded for previous performances with starting roles.

These changes gave Malaga balance, allowing them to absorb pressure and exploit counterattacking opportunities effectively. As a result, they began strongly, pressing high and creating early chances in the opening minutes.

However, Las Palmas responded quickly. Before the quarter-hour mark, Ale García, formerly of Antequera, hit the crossbar with a clear scoring opportunity. Moments later, Marvin came close to opening the scoring, only to be denied by Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

The hosts, recently relegated from La Liga, tried to impose themselves and pressed the Malaga defence, forcing the visitors into a period of sustained pressure.

A potential penalty incident involving Víctor García caused a temporary stoppage midway through the first half. The referee, Eder Mallo, and VAR reviewed the play for a handball, but an earlier offside decision for Las Palmas meant no penalty was awarded, allowing Malaga to avoid a potentially costly call.

Academy star strikes again

Then, just before half time, Malaga carved out the decisive moment. Following a recovery in attack, Juanpe played the ball to Rafa outside the area. Without hesitation, the academy star struck a low, powerful shot that skimmed the right post and beat Dinko Horkas in goal for his second spectacular goal in as many games.

In the second half, Las Palmas sought to overturn the deficit but struggled to create clear chances. Malaga defended in an organised manner and maintained composure despite the home side’s dominance in possession.

Rafa continued to trouble the Las Palmas defence, while Joaquín produced a strong attacking move that narrowly failed to double the lead. Carlos Dotor also had a chance following a goalkeeper error, but could not convert.

The victory represents a solid start for Malaga, who have secured seven points after three matches, placing them in the play-off spots for the time being, and underlining the importance of academy talent in the team's trajectory.