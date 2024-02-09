Plans for Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium redevelopment start to move forward

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computerised image of how the stadium will look. SUR
Plans for Malaga CF&#039;s La Rosaleda stadium redevelopment start to move forward
FIFA World Cup 2030

As part of a bid to be a host city for the 2030 World Cup, the project will turn the football ground into a 45,000-capacity arena

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 9 February 2024, 18:57

As part of a bid to be a host city for the 2030 World Cup, plans to redevelop Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium into a 45,000-capacity arena have stepped up in recent weeks, despite uncertainty over the football federation's future chief.

SUR understands that several site visits and meetings have taken place involving representatives of the stadium's owners (Malaga city council, Diputación provincial authority and Junta regional government), in addition to a series of studies being carried out.

The idea is that the whole of the surrounding area will be for year-round use and become an extension of the city centre.

