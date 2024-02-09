Plans for Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium redevelopment start to move forward

Computerised image of how the stadium will look.

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 9 February 2024, 18:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

As part of a bid to be a host city for the 2030 World Cup, plans to redevelop Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium into a 45,000-capacity arena have stepped up in recent weeks, despite uncertainty over the football federation's future chief.

SUR understands that several site visits and meetings have taken place involving representatives of the stadium's owners (Malaga city council, Diputación provincial authority and Junta regional government), in addition to a series of studies being carried out.

The idea is that the whole of the surrounding area will be for year-round use and become an extension of the city centre.