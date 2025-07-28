Over 25,000 Malaga CF fans renew their season tickets ahead of new season

Antonio Góngora / Nacho Carmona Monday, 28 July 2025, 19:08 Compartir

Malaga CF have confirmed that 25,200 fans have renewed their season tickets ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, closing the renewal phase with an impressive 95 per cent retention rate. The club had 26,550 season ticket holders last season, meaning just 1,350 did not renew.

The figure reflects continued strong backing from supporters despite the team’s recent challenges. With capacity at La Rosaleda limited and no stadium renovation planned after Malaga dropped out of Spain’s 2030 World Cup project, the club is expected to cap memberships once again.

Season tickets that were not renewed have been made available to existing members until this Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday and Thursday, holders will be allowed to request a change of seat.

Sales to new season ticket holders are scheduled to begin on Friday 1 August, although due to capacity restrictions, only around 1,000 additional memberships will be available.

Betis friendly

Meanwhile, the return of the Costa del Sol Trophy match on Saturday 9 August (8.30pm kick-off), this time against La Liga side Real Betis, has caused a surge in demand for tickets.

Online sales, which were suspended on Friday after the club’s website crashed because of high traffic, resumed on Monday. The club also began selling tickets in person at La Rosaleda, where long queues formed early in the day. Season ticket holders have priority access to buy one ticket per membership until Sunday.

The friendly marks the return of the traditional pre-season fixture after its cancellation last year due to a delayed end to the season caused by the promotion play-offs. It also brings former favourites Isco and Manuel Pellegrini back to La Rosaleda, adding extra emotion for home fans

Betis, who have been allocated 5,000 tickets, are also expected to bring a sizeable travelling support.