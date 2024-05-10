Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new pitches will be located alongside the main one. Marilú Báez
Next phase of Academy plans to be completed by summer&#039;s end
Football

Next phase of Academy plans to be completed by summer's end

Pending the necessary licences, two new artificial pitches are set to be installed ahead of the new season

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Friday, 10 May 2024, 17:27

Compartir

The long-awaited Malaga CF Academy, first mooted 14 years ago, will mark another milestone this summer as expansion plans get under way.

The facility at Arraijanal, next to the Plaza Mayor shopping complex, only opened in November last year. However, only the first phase has been completed so far, including offices, essential facilities and three natural grass pitches.

Now, the next phase is set to commence. After the original plan of eight pitches was adjusted, the initial phase prioritised natural grass over artificial turf. Now, construction will see the addition of two artificial turf pitches, alongside the completion of the remaining construction work.

These additions are expected to be finalised by the end of the summer, pending the acquisition of necessary licences.

The decision to incorporate artificial turf pitches comes as a strategic move to accommodate the needs of various academy teams. With most lower division teams accustomed to playing on artificial surfaces, the availability of such pitches is imperative.

Additionally, the expansion aims to alleviate the strain on the existing natural grass pitches, ensuring comprehensive training sessions for all teams.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town loses out on 9.2 million euros in funding for improvements to water supply
  2. 2 Why were there so many drones flying over Spain's Vélez-Málaga today?
  3. 3 Watch: Eurovision 2024 %u2013 'Zorra' song divides Spain
  4. 4 A wine and cheese festival on the Costa del Sol? Yes please!
  5. 5 Briton living in Spain steps in with 36m euros to keep prized artwork on public display
  6. 6 This is where you can try craft beer on the Costa del Sol this weekend
  7. 7 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  8. 8 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  9. 9 Names in danger of extinction in Andalucía... and the average age of John and Ann
  10. 10 Mijas town hall to stop water leaks in two areas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad