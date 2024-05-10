Next phase of Academy plans to be completed by summer's end

The new pitches will be located alongside the main one.

Antonio Góngora Malaga Friday, 10 May 2024, 17:27

The long-awaited Malaga CF Academy, first mooted 14 years ago, will mark another milestone this summer as expansion plans get under way.

The facility at Arraijanal, next to the Plaza Mayor shopping complex, only opened in November last year. However, only the first phase has been completed so far, including offices, essential facilities and three natural grass pitches.

Now, the next phase is set to commence. After the original plan of eight pitches was adjusted, the initial phase prioritised natural grass over artificial turf. Now, construction will see the addition of two artificial turf pitches, alongside the completion of the remaining construction work.

These additions are expected to be finalised by the end of the summer, pending the acquisition of necessary licences.

The decision to incorporate artificial turf pitches comes as a strategic move to accommodate the needs of various academy teams. With most lower division teams accustomed to playing on artificial surfaces, the availability of such pitches is imperative.

Additionally, the expansion aims to alleviate the strain on the existing natural grass pitches, ensuring comprehensive training sessions for all teams.