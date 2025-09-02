Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga's sporting director Loren Juarros, left, with the club's administrator, José María Muñoz. Marilú Báez
Football

No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

The club failed in their bid to secure Athletic’s Unai Vencedor, so must now focus on the free-agent market

Antonio Góngora / Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 07:01

The summer transfer window slammed shut on Monday night with Malaga CF failing to add any new players after negotiations collapsed late on.

The club's main target was Athletic Club's Unai Vencedor, who had impressed on loan at Racing last season. The deal for the midfielder was close to completion on Monday afternoon and the player had shown interest in joining, but he was waiting to see if a Primera club made an offer. That opportunity came when Levante entered the race in the evening, prompting him to accept their proposal instead.

With Vencedor no longer available, Malaga explored other midfielders and considered a central defender to replace the injured Álex Pastor, but neither move materialised before the deadline.

The club has made six signings this summer: Joaquín, Carlos Dotor, Eneko Jauregi, Adrián Niño, Javi Montero and Josué Dorrio. However, the injuries to Luismi and Pastor forced a late shift in priorities towards strengthening midfield.

Having missed out on Vencedor, the club will now focus on recruiting a defensive midfielder from the pool of free agents, with former Leganés player Darko Brasanac among the candidates, SUR can confirm.

Talks with the representatives of the 33-year-old Serbian, who remains unattached and therefore eligible to sign outside the window, are ongoing, but the club has more time to complete a deal.

